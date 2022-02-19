eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)
