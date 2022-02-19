eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

