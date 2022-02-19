Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.53.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.33 and a 200-day moving average of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,506,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

