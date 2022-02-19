ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Trading Up 4.9%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.