Etherland (ELAND) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherland has a total market cap of $725,116.90 and $3,957.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherland has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00106382 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 29,880,582 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

