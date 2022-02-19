ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Up 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.16. 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 70,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.