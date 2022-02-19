Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Separately, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.25 on Friday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronav by 62.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,152 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

