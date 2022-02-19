Evercore ISI Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $172.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $256.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.78% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

