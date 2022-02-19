EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $19.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

EVER has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.68 on Thursday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 372,737 shares of company stock worth $5,377,860 and sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

