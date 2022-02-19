Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.170 EPS.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,560. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

