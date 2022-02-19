Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 291,156 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 744,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 662.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 151,861 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

