Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 291,156 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 744,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 662.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 151,861 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

