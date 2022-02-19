Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Jacob A. Orville Sells 940 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

