Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

EIF stock opened at C$44.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.24 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

