Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,543 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,374. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

