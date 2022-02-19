Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52. Expensify has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

