Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.