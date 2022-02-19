F-Secure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of F-Secure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at 6.42 on Friday.
About F-Secure Oyj
