F-Secure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of F-Secure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at 6.42 on Friday.

About F-Secure Oyj

F-Secure Oyj engages in the provision of internet and mobile security software solutions. It also offers data and content security. The company was founded by Petri Allas and Risto Siilasmaa on May 16, 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

