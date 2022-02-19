Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

FMAO stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $438.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

