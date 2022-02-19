FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of FARO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 136,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $977.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

