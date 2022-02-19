Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.94 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Shares of FOE opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Ferro has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
Ferro Company Profile
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferro (FOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.