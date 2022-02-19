Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.94 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Ferro has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

