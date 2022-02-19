Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of GSM stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
