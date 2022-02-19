Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.