Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

FNF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

