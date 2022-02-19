Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

FIS stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

