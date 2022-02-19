Financial Contrast: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 6.61 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -284.07 Cian $54.81 million 9.90 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $141.22, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. Cian has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 144.78%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

Cian beats Pegasystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

