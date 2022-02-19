First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $22.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $22.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $91.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

First Bank stock remained flat at $$14.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,951. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

