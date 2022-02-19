First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. First Solar has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,803 shares of company stock worth $174,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

