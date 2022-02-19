First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

