First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.86.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
