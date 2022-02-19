First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

FTHI stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.