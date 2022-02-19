First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.51 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.