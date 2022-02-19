First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

