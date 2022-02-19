First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

