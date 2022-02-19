FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $170.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. FirstService has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

