Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $325.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Fiverr International by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

