Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.10.
Shares of FVRR stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $325.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Fiverr International by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
