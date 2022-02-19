FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $233.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average of $244.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.