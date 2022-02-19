Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 27,364 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

