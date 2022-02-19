Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00015216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $97.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.20 or 0.06847987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,980.61 or 1.00207253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

