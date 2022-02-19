Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

