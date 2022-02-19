Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 17,203 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 3,858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.