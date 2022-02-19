Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

