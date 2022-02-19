Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIN opened at $26.51 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.