Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 879,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.