Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.
A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 879,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.