Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 879,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

