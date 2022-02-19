Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34.

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.