Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.79.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

