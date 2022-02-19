Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29.

Get Franklin Exponential Data ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.