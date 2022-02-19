Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chemed by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $459.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

