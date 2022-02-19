Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.