Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Freshpet worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

