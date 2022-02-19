Frontline (NYSE:FRO) PT Raised to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 93.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 75.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

