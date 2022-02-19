FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

