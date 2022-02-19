FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issued By Truist Financial

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.31). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

