FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Issued By Colliers Securities

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.